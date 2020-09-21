|
Tropical Storm Beta could drench parts of Texas and Louisiana
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Storm took its name from Greek alphabet since forecasters ran out of names that begin with letters from the regular alphabet.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Storm any disturbed state of an astronomical body's atmosphere
Texas State in the southern United States
Bull rider dies after being bucked off bull during Texas rodeoRowdy Swanson, 20, was competing in Texas, when he was bucked off while riding a bull, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said.
CBS News
AP Top Stories September 21 AHere's the latest for Monday September 21st: Trump says he'll pick new Supreme Court justice soon; Ricin suspect arrested on US-Canada border; Tropical Storm..
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas and LouisianaTropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. It could drop up to..
USATODAY.com
NTSB investigates weekend aircraft crashes in Texas, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois that killed 10 peopleThe NTSB is investigating deadly small plane crashes in Texas, Michigan and Indiana, and a fatal helicopter crash in Illinois over the weekend.
USATODAY.com
Louisiana State in the southern United States
US man arrested with loaded gun hidden in his buttocksA US man arrested for drug offences was carrying two firearms when he was collared - but his choice of stash spot for one of the weapons has police scratching..
New Zealand Herald
Tropical Storm Beta, Forecast to Move Inland Monday, Churns in the GulfThe storm is headed for the Texas and Louisiana coast, another blow for states in the Gulf that have been hit by five other storms this hurricane season.
NYTimes.com
Four Louisiana Officers Charged in Death of Black Man With Mental IllnessProsecutors said a coroner had determined that Tommie McGlothen’s death in Shreveport in April was preventable because the officers should have known he needed..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this