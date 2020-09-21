Bad Bunny performs on top of moving bus in New York City Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

While indoor concerts are on hold during the pandemic, artist Bad Bunny got creative and took his show on the road. Riding on the roof of a bus in New York City , Bad Bunny celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month . Fans followed him to cheer him on during the two-hour event. His performance kicked off the Uforia Music Series, which will feature different Latino artists each month.


