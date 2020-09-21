Bad Bunny performs on top of moving bus in New York City

Global  
 

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
While indoor concerts are on hold during the pandemic, artist Bad Bunny got creative and took his show on the road. Riding on the roof of a bus in New York City, Bad Bunny celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month. Fans followed him to cheer him on during the two-hour event. His performance kicked off the Uforia Music Series, which will feature different Latino artists each month.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: New York climate protest interrupted by motorcyclists burning out their tyres

New York climate protest interrupted by motorcyclists burning out their tyres 00:46

 A large group of motorcyclists interrupted a climate protest in New York City on Sunday (September 20), by revving their engines and burning out their tyres.

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

DOJ says 3 cities could lose federal aid for allowing "anarchy"

 New York City, Portland and Seattle were labeled "anarchist jurisdictions" by the Justice Department.
CBS News

Woman suspected of trying to send ricin to White House to appear in New York court

 A woman suspected of sending a package containing the poison ricin to the White House is expected to appear in a New York court Monday, following her arrest at..
USATODAY.com
NY To Honor RBG With Statue [Video]

NY To Honor RBG With Statue

On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his state will honor "the life and legacy of" late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg will get a statue in her native Brooklyn. Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 due to complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg served 27 years on the Supreme Court. She was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn in 1933.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Alleged sender of ricin envelope to White House arrested

 She was caught at the New York-Canada border, apparently trying to get into the U.S. and was carrying a gun, CBS News has learned.
CBS News

National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance of Hispanic Heritage of the United States

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Florida for Latino vote

 On the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went down to Florida in an attempt to help secure the Latino vote in..
CBS News

'We have to do better': Biden courts Hispanic voters, veterans in first Florida visit as nominee

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outlined healthcare proposals for veterans in Tampa before honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee.
USATODAY.com

Twitch takes another identity-related L

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Today, Twitch announced a set of emote modifiers in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month — and then it ended up..
The Verge
Selena Gomez to be honored at Hispanic Heritage Awards [Video]

Selena Gomez to be honored at Hispanic Heritage Awards

The singer will receive the Arts Award at the 33rd annual event during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

