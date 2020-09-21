|
Bad Bunny performs on top of moving bus in New York City
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
While indoor concerts are on hold during the pandemic, artist Bad Bunny got creative and took his show on the road. Riding on the roof of a bus in New York City, Bad Bunny celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month. Fans followed him to cheer him on during the two-hour event. His performance kicked off the Uforia Music Series, which will feature different Latino artists each month.
|
|
|
|
