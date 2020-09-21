|
Bad Bunny performs live concert from flatbed truck through NYC
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The concert began at Yankee Stadium and ended at Harlem Hospital, where the reggaeton star paid tribute to front-line workers.
|
|
|
