Bad Bunny performs live concert from flatbed truck through NYC

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The concert began at Yankee Stadium and ended at Harlem Hospital, where the reggaeton star paid tribute to front-line workers.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Bad Bunny Holds Concert On Truck Driving Through NYC

Bad Bunny Holds Concert On Truck Driving Through NYC 00:27

 The Puerto Rican singer and rapper rolled through the Bronx and Washington Heights performing atop a semi-truck.

