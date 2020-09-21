Global  
 

Climate change: Attenborough trusts younger generation

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Naturalist David Attenborough hopes a new documentary about his life and career - "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" - alerts people to the need to act over climate change. (Sept. 21)
 
News video: Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’ 01:11

 Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in which he explained hisreasons for joining the social media platform after a 60-year career in TV...

