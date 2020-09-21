|
Climate change: Attenborough trusts younger generation
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Naturalist David Attenborough hopes a new documentary about his life and career - "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" - alerts people to the need to act over climate change. (Sept. 21)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist
David Attenborough broke a world record on InstagramSir David Attenborough opens an art exhibition on January 10, 2020, in London, England. | Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
David Attenborough’s..
The Verge
Oops! Hand back that ancient shark tooth, Prince George: It's a Maltese cultural artifactDid famed naturalist David Attenborough illegally acquire a giant ancient shark tooth in Malta in 1960s? And will Prince George have to return it?
USATODAY.com
60 Seconds with Sir David Attenborough on literature, optimism and deathSir David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper about the last book he read, who’s influenced him the most, and whether or not he’s afraid of death.
CBS News
Sir David Attenborough: Extinction crisis needs action nowThe naturalist uses a UN event to call on world leaders to do more to protect nature.
BBC News
Sir David Attenborough says Extinction Rebellion should be 'careful' with their disruptive methods
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this