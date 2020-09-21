Global  
 

Fortune favors David Attenborough

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The "lucky" life and adventures of naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough are explored in WWF documentary, "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet." (Sept. 21)
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet Trailer

David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet Trailer 02:00

 David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet - Official Trailer - Netflix - In this unique feature documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen. Coming to Netflix...

Attenborough talks climate change on 60 Minutes

 Legendary wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper the terrible things people have done throughout history pale in comparison to the damage..
CBS News

Sir David Attenborough on why his new film is a "witness statement" to climate change

 The renowned wildlife filmmaker tells Anderson Cooper about the damages brought to the Earth by climate change, "A crime has been committed... And it so happens..
CBS News
Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’ [Video]

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in which he explained hisreasons for joining the social media platform after a 60-year career in TV andradio.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Climate change: Attenborough trusts younger generation

 Naturalist David Attenborough hopes a new documentary about his life and career - "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" - alerts people to the need to act..
USATODAY.com

Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film [Video]

Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film

Lewis Hamilton, singer Jess Glynne and other celebrities have joined withconservation charity WWF for a short film calling for the protection of theAmazon rainforest. Titled Time’s Running Out, the video sees Formula One worldchampion Hamilton, 35, warn that “our home is burning” as he holds a lit matchaloft.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Humans Have Forced Wildlife Populations to Plummet by Two-Thirds [Video]

Humans Have Forced Wildlife Populations to Plummet by Two-Thirds

New data from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has put into perspective just how much human activity affects the world.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
WWF Report: 68% of world's animal population vanished since 1970 [Video]

WWF Report: 68% of world's animal population vanished since 1970

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:55Published
Mexico wetlands: Conservationists race to protect biodiversity [Video]

Mexico wetlands: Conservationists race to protect biodiversity

According to the World Wildlife Fund, more than 85 percent of the world’s wetlands have been lost over the past 40 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:18Published

