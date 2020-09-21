|
Fortune favors David Attenborough
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The "lucky" life and adventures of naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough are explored in WWF documentary, "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet." (Sept. 21)
David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist
Attenborough talks climate change on 60 MinutesLegendary wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper the terrible things people have done throughout history pale in comparison to the damage..
CBS News
Sir David Attenborough on why his new film is a "witness statement" to climate changeThe renowned wildlife filmmaker tells Anderson Cooper about the damages brought to the Earth by climate change, "A crime has been committed... And it so happens..
CBS News
Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Climate change: Attenborough trusts younger generationNaturalist David Attenborough hopes a new documentary about his life and career - "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" - alerts people to the need to act..
USATODAY.com
World Wide Fund for Nature International non-governmental organization
Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Humans Have Forced Wildlife Populations to Plummet by Two-Thirds
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
WWF Report: 68% of world's animal population vanished since 1970
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:55Published
Mexico wetlands: Conservationists race to protect biodiversity
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:18Published
