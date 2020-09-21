|
NFL Week 2: Injuries on East Coast; Seahawks' and Cowboys' narrow wins
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Week 2 of the NFL featured nail-biting moments and heartbreaking injuries. CSB Sports senior NFL writer Will Brison joined CBSN to break down the week, including the performance of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. He also analyzed the Atlanta Falcons' performance and the shocking onside kick from the Dallas Cowboys.
