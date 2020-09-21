Global  
 

NFL Week 2: Injuries on East Coast; Seahawks' and Cowboys' narrow wins

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020
Week 2 of the NFL featured nail-biting moments and heartbreaking injuries. CSB Sports senior NFL writer Will Brison joined CBSN to break down the week, including the performance of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. He also analyzed the Atlanta Falcons' performance and the shocking onside kick from the Dallas Cowboys.
 SportsPulse: Crazy comebacks and devastating injuries defined a jam packed Sunday. Mackenzie Salmon reacts to all the biggest storylines from NFL Week 2.

How much trouble are 0-2 NFL teams really in given expanded playoff setup?

 Eleven teams are 0-2. But that might not be as bad as it once seemed now that the league has expanded to 14 playoff teams from 12. Here's why.
NFL Week 2 winners and losers: Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense rolling, Falcons have historic collapse — again

 Sunday's slate of Week 2 games left Falcons fans with a familiar sense of frustration, while there's cause for celebration in Green Bay and Baltimore.
32 things we learned from Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season

 The Packers' offense stayed hot, Tom Brady got his first win with the Bucs and the injuries piled up. What did we learn in NFL Week 2?
NFL fans attending games during 2020 season

 While most NFL stadiums will not have fans in attendance, some teams are allowed to have a limited number of people in the stands.
Cam Newton defends Patriots' call on final play in loss to Seahawks

 Though Cam Newton came up 1 yard short of leading the Patriots to a comeback win over the Seahawks, the QB supported his team's decision.
Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bid

 The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
Cowboys stun Falcons by completing last-minute comeback, erasing 20-point deficit

 The Dallas Cowboys looked to be headed for their first 0-2 start since 2010 ... until Dak Prescott and Co. found a bit of late-game magic.
Cowboys stumble in Mike McCarthy's debut, fall to Rams in SoFi Stadium opener

 The Dallas Cowboys couldn't find a comfort zone on either offense or defense in Mike McCarthy's first game as coach, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
'We'd be cheating ourselves': Why Cowboys aren't shying away from sky-high expectations under McCarthy, Moore

 With new coach Mike McCarthy retaining offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys are expecting big things from their attack.
New $5 billion SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is a site to see

 When the Los Angeles Rams play the Cowboys Sunday night, the spotlight will be on SoFi Stadium, the new, $5 billion home of the Rams and Chargers.
Cam Newton Says Dolphins Players Tried to Snatch His Chain, 'It Was Disrespect'

 THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!! Cam Newton says Miami Dolphins players tried to snatch the chain off his neck after his Patriots won on Sunday ... and it's all on..
Cam Newton: Dolphins players tried to grab my chain after Patriots' win

 Cam Newton said Dolphins players were trying to grab his chain after the Patriots' season-opening win against Miami on Sunday.
Big Ten reverses course, will play football this fall

 The Big Ten Conference will play football starting on October 24, reversing course after previously saying it wouldn't play until the spring. CBS Sports' Dennis..
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the experiences behind his new memoir

 Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is coming out with a new memoir called "Good Company," serving as a guide to business and life from a man who has spent over..
Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident

 Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
