Tropical Storm Beta brings major downpours to Gulf Coast

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Beta could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to some areas of the Gulf Coast.
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
 The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Beta could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to some areas of the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Beta threatens Gulf Coast

 The Gulf Coast is on watch yet again for another tropical storm. There have been so many storms this season that forecasters are now using the Greek alphabet to..
CBS News
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally [Video]

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally

Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. Acrosssouthern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, homeowners and businesses begancleaning up and officials inspected bridges and highways for safety. Theclean-up begins a day after Sally rolled through with 105 mph winds, a surgeof seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 metres) of rain in many placesbefore it began to break up.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Hurricane Sally slams Gulf Coast, leaving 2 dead

 Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast with winds topping 100 mph and more than 2 feet of rain. At least two people were killed. Manuel Bojorquez has the..
CBS News

Sally leaves Gulf Coast with severe flooding; at least 2 dead

 Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mph winds, two and a half feet of rain and a surge of..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas and Louisiana

 Tropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. It could drop up to..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now?

 This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been so active, forecasters are almost out of names so now they will be moving on to the Greek alphabet.
 
USATODAY.com

One killed as hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm

 Pensacola: Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as it brought what the US..
WorldNews
Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding [Video]

Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

