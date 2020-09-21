|
Tropical Storm Beta brings major downpours to Gulf Coast
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Beta could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to some areas of the Gulf Coast.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Tropical Storm Beta threatens Gulf CoastThe Gulf Coast is on watch yet again for another tropical storm. There have been so many storms this season that forecasters are now using the Greek alphabet to..
CBS News
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Hurricane Sally slams Gulf Coast, leaving 2 deadHurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast with winds topping 100 mph and more than 2 feet of rain. At least two people were killed. Manuel Bojorquez has the..
CBS News
Sally leaves Gulf Coast with severe flooding; at least 2 deadHurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mph winds, two and a half feet of rain and a surge of..
CBS News
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas and LouisianaTropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. It could drop up to..
USATODAY.com
Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now?This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been so active, forecasters are almost out of names so now they will be moving on to the Greek alphabet.
USATODAY.com
One killed as hurricane Sally weakens to tropical stormPensacola: Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as it brought what the US..
WorldNews
Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56Published
