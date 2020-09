Florida Gov. Proposes Legislation to Crack Down on Violent Protests Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

In an effort to curb violent protests, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state legislature will take up a proposal in the next session that would punish people who throw objects at police officers, block roadways, or topple monuments. The Orlando Sentinel reports... 👓 View full article

