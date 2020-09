Videos: Bad Bunny Performed Concert On Back Of Truck Rolling Through NYC Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Bad Bunny avoiding traffic lights on the livestream



“It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience. I didn't want to,” Bad Bunny said during the show. “But I’m accepting the new reality and I hope people enjoy this. We need it.” [ more › ] 👓 View full article