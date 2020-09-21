Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Issues New Sanctions to Stymie Iran

Newsmax Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration imposed new sanctions against 10 individuals and eight entities Monday to pressure Iran to abandon its quest for a nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles and its support for proxies in regional conflicts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. to fire off new sanctions over Iran: source

U.S. to fire off new sanctions over Iran: source 01:50

 The United States on Monday will sanction more than two dozen people and entities involved in Iran's nuclear, missile and conventional arms programs, a senior U.S. official said, putting teeth behind U.N. sanctions on Tehran that Washington argues have resumed despite the opposition of allies and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New US sanctions on Iran: Rouhani says US faces 'maximum isolation' as world powers dismiss move [Video]

New US sanctions on Iran: Rouhani says US faces 'maximum isolation' as world powers dismiss move

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:43Published
Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions [Video]

Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions

'Bully' United States will be met with 'decisive response' over unilateral UN sanctions moves, Iran's president warns.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly [Video]

Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo announces new US sanctions on Iran's defense ministry

Pompeo announces new US sanctions on Iran's defense ministry US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has targeted Iran’s defense ministry and others said to be involved in its alleged nuclear weapons program, piling on threats...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRJerusalem PostHaaretzIndian ExpressFT.com

US to slap sanctions on over two dozen targets tied to Iran arms

US to slap sanctions on over two dozen targets tied to Iran arms The new sanctions come a week after US-brokered deals for the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize ties with Israel, pacts that may coalesce a wider...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this