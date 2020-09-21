Global  
 

Bad Bunny energizes New York with surprise mobile concert

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Bad Bunny found a way to perform safely during the pandemic: keep it moving. The Puerto Rican superstar shut down New York streets with a live-streamed mobile concert. (Sept. 21)
 
News video: Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City 00:32

 Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, surprised New Yorkers with a live concert from a truck driving throughout New York City on Sunday (September 20).

