|
Bad Bunny energizes New York with surprise mobile concert
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Bad Bunny found a way to perform safely during the pandemic: keep it moving. The Puerto Rican superstar shut down New York streets with a live-streamed mobile concert. (Sept. 21)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bad Bunny Puerto Rican singer
New York City Largest city in the United States
NYC's Pre-K goes back to class, while rest waitToday was supposed to be a victory for the New York City. School children were supposed to go back to school day, but it ended up being back to school, but not..
USATODAY.com
NYPD officer accused of spying for Chinese governmentAn NYPD officer faces a variety of charges for allegedly acting as an agent of the Chinese government. Prosecutors say Baimadajie Angwang was in regular contact..
CBS News
In Latest Legal Rebuke, Court Orders Postal Service to Prioritize Mail-In VotingA federal judge, in response to a lawsuit filed in New York, also ordered the agency to reverse operational changes that have slowed mail delivery in recent..
NYTimes.com
NYPD officer accused of acting as agent of Chinese governmentAccording to prosecutors, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was reporting on the activity of Tibetan immigrants in New York City.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this