|
Trying to Hammer Iran With U.N. Sanctions, U.S. Issues More of Its Own
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration targeted Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs after the U.N. refused to enforce international penalties that the U.S. said it had triggered over the weekend.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM ModiThe United Nations faces a "crisis of confidence” without comprehensive reforms, PM Modi has said. He asserted that the world needs a reformed multilateralism..
IndiaTimes
Marshall Islands: Can't fight climate change aloneOn the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Marshall Islands David Kabua asks UN member nations to ensure his country "will be here to celebrate the UN's..
USATODAY.com
In Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan', you may not return home: India on enforced disappearances in Pakistan at UNFirst secretary Senthil Kumar at India's mission in United Nations in Geneva, said," Security forces in Pakistan have gained proficiency in unlawful killings and..
DNA
Sikhs protest outside Pakistan Embassy over 'forced conversion of Sikh girls'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
GOP senators push to fill Ginsburg's seat before Election DaySenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to hold a confirmation vote soon on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News
Vice President Pence on honoring Ginsburg and moving forward with picking her replacementVice President Mike Pence will play a key role in the nomination process and interview of each of the candidates President Trump is considering. Pence speaks..
CBS News
Trump says he will nominate Ginsburg replacement by end of weekPresident Trump told reporters it is his duty to nominate a Supreme Court justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. CBS News has learned two women are among..
CBS News
Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:51Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this