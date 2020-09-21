Trying to Hammer Iran With U.N. Sanctions, U.S. Issues More of Its Own

Sikhs protest outside Pakistan Embassy over 'forced conversion of Sikh girls'



Members of Sikh community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion Sikh girls in Pakistan'. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) demanded that the daughters must be returned back to their families in Pakistan or they will be forced to take this matter to United Nations. "The abduction of Panja Sahib's head granthi's daughter is repugnant. Pakistan is like Aurangzeb's state. We'll take this matter to United Nations," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970