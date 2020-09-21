NAACP President: Portland Protests May Go on for Years
Monday, 21 September 2020 () The protests in Portland, Oregon, that have have gone on for more than 100 days, often turning violent, may continue for years if issues of racial injustice aren't properly addressed, the president of the city's NAACP chapter says.
