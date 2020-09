You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020 Presidential Debate: Trump vs. Biden



We are just hours away from President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden going head-to-head on the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio. Biden says he's been prepping for what he.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:26 Published 19 hours ago Analysis: Trump's Doubled Down On Appealing To His Base. And It's Backfiring



The percentage of voters who see President Donald Trump as conservative has jumped during his presidency compared to his 2016 campaign. But according to CNN contributor Harry Enten, that's not good.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago Donald Trump praises his reshaping of the US federal judiciary



US President Donald Trump is boasting about his reshaping of the federaljudiciary days after the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth BaderGinsburg. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this