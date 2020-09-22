40% of Hawaii's beaches could disappear by 2050, study predicts

Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid



Two school girls from Gujarat’s Surat discovered an Earth-bound asteroid. They discovered it by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope. The discovery was part of All India Asteroid search campaign. The asteroid has been currently named HLV2514. Asteroid will be officially christened only after NASA confirms its orbit. International Astronomical Search Collaboration confirmed the discovery. The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years' time. Watch the full video for more details.

