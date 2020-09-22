|
40% of Hawaii's beaches could disappear by 2050, study predicts
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
University of Hawaii researchers warn sea level rise and current beach protection practices could be precarious combination
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hawaii State in the United States
Father details terrifying moment rented Kia caught fire during Hawaii vacation with wife, son inside
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:00Published
Hawaii to let travelers who test negative for COVID to bypass quarantine starting Oct. 15Starting Oct. 15, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Astronomers claim to have found hints of life on VenusAstronomers have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of neighboring Venus: hints there may be bizarre microbes living in the sulfuric..
New Zealand Herald
University of Hawaiʻi College and university system in the US state of Hawaii
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this