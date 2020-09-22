Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' arrested after riding a horse on expressway: cops

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ taken into custody after riding horse on Chicago freeway



A Chicago man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” was taken into custody Monday after riding his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Credit: WGN Duration: 01:58 Published 10 hours ago Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy Rides Horse In Dan Ryan Protest



The Dan Ryan Expressway became embroiled in a bizarre traffic jam Monday afternoon, after Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy took to the outbound lanes on horseback. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:13 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this