Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' arrested after riding a horse on expressway: cops
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () A man on a horse, known as Chicago's "Dreadhead Cowboy" trotted down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday afternoon, as he slowed down traffic and offered an unusual sight for drivers during rush hour.
At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan after Adam Hollingsworth, 33, better known as the...