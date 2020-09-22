Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' arrested after riding a horse on expressway: cops

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
A man on a horse, known as Chicago's "Dreadhead Cowboy" trotted down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday afternoon, as he slowed down traffic and offered an unusual sight for drivers during rush hour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Yee-haw! Horse-riding protester shuts down Chicago highway as police give chase

Yee-haw! Horse-riding protester shuts down Chicago highway as police give chase 00:46

 A Chicago man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” was taken into custody Monday (September 21) after riding his horse on the Dan Ryan highway, according to reports. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan after Adam Hollingsworth, 33, better known as the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ taken into custody after riding horse on Chicago freeway [Video]

‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ taken into custody after riding horse on Chicago freeway

A Chicago man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” was taken into custody Monday after riding his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:58Published
Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy Rides Horse In Dan Ryan Protest [Video]

Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy Rides Horse In Dan Ryan Protest

The Dan Ryan Expressway became embroiled in a bizarre traffic jam Monday afternoon, after Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy took to the outbound lanes on horseback.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this