|
Ellen DeGeneres begins new season taking responsibility for toxic workplace allegations
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres began the new season of her talk show by addressing allegations of a toxic work environment. In front of a virtual audience, she apologized to her staff, "I want to say I'm am so sorry to the people who were affected." Jamie Yuccas reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer
Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
In California: A huge backlog of unemployment claims, and Ellen says she's sorryPlus: LAPD using controversial facial recognition technology, and San Diego State experiences back-to-school COVID outbreak.
USATODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres apologizes for allowing a toxic workplaceEllen DeGeneres returns for a new season of her talk show and is apologizing to staffers who complained of a toxic work environment behind the scenes.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this