Ellen DeGeneres begins new season taking responsibility for toxic workplace allegations

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres began the new season of her talk show by addressing allegations of a toxic work environment. In front of a virtual audience, she apologized to her staff, "I want to say I'm am so sorry to the people who were affected." Jamie Yuccas reports.
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment Allegations 01:43

 After a long summer in quarantine, Ellen DeGeneres has finally returned to TV. During her season 18 opening monologue, the comedian addressed the toxic workplace allegations made by former staff members of the beloved daytime talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time

DeGeneres responded the toxic work culture allegations during the taping of her opening monologue for her show on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

In California: A huge backlog of unemployment claims, and Ellen says she's sorry

 Plus: LAPD using controversial facial recognition technology, and San Diego State experiences back-to-school COVID outbreak.
 
USATODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres apologizes for allowing a toxic workplace

 Ellen DeGeneres returns for a new season of her talk show and is apologizing to staffers who complained of a toxic work environment behind the scenes.
CBS News

Ellen DeGeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue

Ellen Degeneres "didn't hold back" when she addressed the "toxic" work environment allegations surrounding her talk show during the season 18 premiere on Monday (21.09.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Toxic Workplace Reports in Talk Show Return | THR News [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Toxic Workplace Reports in Talk Show Return | THR News

Ellen DeGeneres addressed multiple reports about a "toxic" work culture on her eponymous show when the daytime program returned on Monday.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:15Published
Ellen DeGeneres Vows Her Workplace Will Be Toxic No More [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Vows Her Workplace Will Be Toxic No More

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has publicly promised to turn over a new leaf in how her show is run. According to HuffPost, a contrite Degeneres pledged to make a fresh start as she kicked..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Controversy for First Time on Air: ‘We Are Starting a New Chapter’

 Ellen DeGeneres addressed the allegations of a toxic work environment in her opening monologue Monday, apologizing to viewers and employees, and taking...
Mediaite Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•Daily Caller•CBS News•USATODAY.com•DNA•E! Online•FOXNews.com•Mashable•OK! Magazine•NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Sept. 21: Trump expects to make Supreme Court pick in days; Ginsburg honored at NYSE; UN marks 75th anniversary: Ellen...
USATODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology afterÂ allegations of toxic workplace

 DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to addressed allegations of a toxic work environment.
Newsday Also reported by •FOXNews.com•OK! Magazine•NYTimes.com

