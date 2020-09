Louisville police declare 'state of emergency,' barricades block traffic ahead of anticipated Breonna Taylor announcement Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Tuesday it will begin setting up barricades downtown and restricting some vehicle traffic in anticipation of an announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. 👓 View full article

