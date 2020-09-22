Global  
 

Sylvester Stallone's Mother Jackie Dies at 98

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Jackie Stallone, the mother of "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone, has died at 98. Her other son, Grammy-nominated musician Frank Stallone, confirmed that the mother of four had passed away Monday morning in her sleep. "This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jackie Stallone has died aged 98

Jackie Stallone has died aged 98 01:35

 Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has sadly died aged 98, his brother Frank has confirmed.

