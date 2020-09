You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Learn More About The Democratic VP Hopeful With This Kamala Harris Comic Book



Still have a few questions about the life and times of potential Vice President and running mate of Joe Biden? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago GOP's Mark Sanford says Democrats can 'absolutely' win control of Senate in November



Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) talks politics with Larry, including why he believes Democrats can win control of the Senate this fall. Plus, how he's trying to stem the U.S. government's runaway.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:55 Published 5 days ago Fmr. Rep. Bob Barr weighs in on what to expect between now and Election Day



Former Congressman Bob Barr (R-GA) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to assess how President Trump has been handling COVID-19 and give his take on what to expect between now and Election Day. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 13:25 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this