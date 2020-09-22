Global  
 

National Voter Registration Day: Making sure your vote counts

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
With the presidential election exactly six weeks away, National Voter Registration Day is aiming to ensure every eligible voter has the tools to make their voice heard. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns discusses how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted registration efforts nationwide.
 Secretary of State Katie Hobbs talks with ABC15 about voting security and more on National Voter Registration Day.

