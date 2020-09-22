Global  
 

28-year-old doctor dies from COVID-19, family says

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Adeline Fagan was an OB/GYN starting her second year of residency in Texas when she began showing symptoms.
News video: Family: Adeline Fagan, 28-Year-Old Houston Doctor And Saint Joseph’s University Alumna, Dies After COVID-19 Battle

Family: Adeline Fagan, 28-Year-Old Houston Doctor And Saint Joseph’s University Alumna, Dies After COVID-19 Battle 00:20

 Adeline Fagan, a second year OBGYN resident living in Houston, Texas, lost her battle to COVID-19 early Saturday, her family announced in a post on a GoFundMe page established on her behalf. Katie Johnston reports.

