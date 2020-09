'Defund the Police' Supporter Alyssa Milano Calls 911 After Gunman Incident Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Actress Alyssa Milano, who has advocated to "defund the police," didn't hesitate to call 911 for help when she thought an armed gunman was on her California property. The Daily Mail... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this