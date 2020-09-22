Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor case decision

Kentucky Republican Rep Indicted For Assaulting, Strangling Woman



Kentucky state representative Robert Goforth's political career is in shambles, and Democrats are urging his ouster. The Republican was indicted by a grand jury Friday on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. Newser reports Goforth was arrested and released on bail in April after a woman told police he had hit her and strangled her with an ethernet cable. In 2019, Goforth helped pass a law to make it easier to prosecute strangulation as a felony.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970