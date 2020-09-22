Global  
 

Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor case decision

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Police in Louisville, Kentucky have begun preparing for another round of protests and possible unrest as the city nervously awaits the state attorney general's announcement about whether he'll charge officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death. (Sept. 22)
 
Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau of Prisons for Alleged Torture

 Kodak Black's life has been a living hell at a federal prison in Kentucky due to beatings at the hands of guards, mental abuse and religious suppression ... so..
TMZ.com

Louisville declares state of emergency, cancels police days off while decision looms in Breonna Taylor case

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com

Louisville police nix days off while attorney general decision looms in Breonna Taylor case

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
 
USATODAY.com
Kentucky Republican Rep Indicted For Assaulting, Strangling Woman [Video]

Kentucky Republican Rep Indicted For Assaulting, Strangling Woman

Kentucky state representative Robert Goforth's political career is in shambles, and Democrats are urging his ouster. The Republican was indicted by a grand jury Friday on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. Newser reports Goforth was arrested and released on bail in April after a woman told police he had hit her and strangled her with an ethernet cable. In 2019, Goforth helped pass a law to make it easier to prosecute strangulation as a felony.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville cops

 Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to more than 1,000 colleagues criticizing the Louisville mayor and defending his actions that March night.
 
USATODAY.com

Louisville braces for announcement in Breonna Taylor case

 A federal courthouse was boarded up and car access to a downtown park blocked off ahead of the highly anticipated decision.
CBS News

Family of shooting victim David McAtee sues Louisville police and Kentucky National Guard

 The family of David McAtee has filed a wrongful death suit against Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky National Guard.
 
USATODAY.com

Ben Crump Praises Regina King for Using Emmys Platform for Breonna Taylor

 Regina King pulled a real-life hero move by wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt while accepting her Emmy for playing a superhero ... so says Breonna's family..
TMZ.com

Breonna Taylor's family receives $12M settlement [Video]

Breonna Taylor's family receives $12M settlement

Breonna Taylor's family will receive a 12 million dollar settlement from the city of Louisville, Kentucky.They sued after police officers shot and killed the 26 year old while executing a no-knock..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Eye On The Day 9/16 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/16

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Hurricane Sally is battering parts of the Gulf Coast, President Trump defends policies during town hall-style interview, and City of Louisville, KY..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published
Louisville Reaches Settlement in Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit [Video]

Louisville Reaches Settlement in Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, who entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant six months ago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Breonna Taylor Deal Promises Reform Police Said They Did Years Ago

Breonna Taylor Deal Promises Reform Police Said They Did Years Ago Watch VideoAs part of its historic, $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, Louisville has agreed to implement several major police reforms,...
Newsy

Louisville declares state of emergency, cancels police days off while decision looms in Breonna Taylor case

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com•NPR•Newsmax•The Age•Newsy•Washington Post•CBS News

D.C.-area businesses put plans into action on racial equity, justice initiatives

 Increased attention to racial injustice brought on by the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others had led D.C.-area business...
bizjournals


