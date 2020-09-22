|
Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor case decision
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Police in Louisville, Kentucky have begun preparing for another round of protests and possible unrest as the city nervously awaits the state attorney general's announcement about whether he'll charge officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death. (Sept. 22)
Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau of Prisons for Alleged TortureKodak Black's life has been a living hell at a federal prison in Kentucky due to beatings at the hands of guards, mental abuse and religious suppression ... so..
TMZ.com
Louisville declares state of emergency, cancels police days off while decision looms in Breonna Taylor caseA decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com
Louisville police nix days off while attorney general decision looms in Breonna Taylor caseA decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com
Kentucky Republican Rep Indicted For Assaulting, Strangling Woman
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville copsSgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to more than 1,000 colleagues criticizing the Louisville mayor and defending his actions that March night.
USATODAY.com
Louisville braces for announcement in Breonna Taylor caseA federal courthouse was boarded up and car access to a downtown park blocked off ahead of the highly anticipated decision.
CBS News
Family of shooting victim David McAtee sues Louisville police and Kentucky National GuardThe family of David McAtee has filed a wrongful death suit against Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky National Guard.
USATODAY.com
Ben Crump Praises Regina King for Using Emmys Platform for Breonna TaylorRegina King pulled a real-life hero move by wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt while accepting her Emmy for playing a superhero ... so says Breonna's family..
TMZ.com
