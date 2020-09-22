Global  
 

October to feature a rare Halloween 'blue moon'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020
October will feature the moon event of the year. The month will have two full moons, including one on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
 
News video: Rare Blue Moon To Fall On Halloween

Rare Blue Moon To Fall On Halloween 00:47

 A second full moon in October will light up the night sky for trick-or-treaters.

Halloween Halloween Holiday celebrated October 31

Zipline Ghost Gives Out Candy for Socially Distanced Halloween

 Folks are coming up with super creative ways to have a safe and socially distanced Halloween ... like this zipline ghost that's giving out candy, and beers!!! Ya..
TMZ.com
Less Americans Will Celebrate Halloween [Video]

Less Americans Will Celebrate Halloween

According to a survey this week from the National Retailers' Federation less Americans will celebrate Halloween. Just 58% of Americans surveyed say they will celebrate Halloween. However, average Halloween spending per person is expected to hit a record high of $91.12 this year Business Insider reports that Halloween spending serves as a proxy for holiday shopping. The survey points to a strong season for retailers this year, according to DataTrek.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Ohio dad creates viral 'candy chute' to hand out Halloween candy from 6-feet away

 How do you give trick-or-treaters candy while staying socially distanced at 6 feet away? Ohio dad says use a homemade "candy chute" amid COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

