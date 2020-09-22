October to feature a rare Halloween 'blue moon'

According to a survey this week from the National Retailers' Federation less Americans will celebrate Halloween. Just 58% of Americans surveyed say they will celebrate Halloween. However, average Halloween spending per person is expected to hit a record high of $91.12 this year Business Insider reports that Halloween spending serves as a proxy for holiday shopping. The survey points to a strong season for retailers this year, according to DataTrek.
