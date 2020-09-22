|
Mary J. Blige reflects on classic 'My Life' album
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
During a recent media day for "Power Book II: Ghost," R&B icon Mary J. Blige said she doesn't remember much about the period creating her classic "My Life" album because she was living like she was "ready to die." She also says a documentary about the project is coming soon. (Sept. 22)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mary J. Blige American singer-songwriter
Mary J. Blige insists Diana Ross disrespected Lil' Kim at MTV VMAs'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Power Book II: Ghost 2020 American drama television series
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this