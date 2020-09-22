Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mary J. Blige reflects on classic 'My Life' album

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
During a recent media day for "Power Book II: Ghost," R&B icon Mary J. Blige said she doesn't remember much about the period creating her classic "My Life" album because she was living like she was "ready to die." She also says a documentary about the project is coming soon. (Sept. 22)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige American singer-songwriter

Mary J. Blige insists Diana Ross disrespected Lil' Kim at MTV VMAs' [Video]

Mary J. Blige insists Diana Ross disrespected Lil' Kim at MTV VMAs'

Mary J. Blige has professed she was angry at Diana Ross for appearing to disrespect her friend Lil' Kim by touching the rapper's exposed breast onstage at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Power Book II: Ghost 2020 American drama television series


Related videos from verified sources

Mary J. Blige Was 'Ready To Die' During 'My Life' Recording Sessions [Video]

Mary J. Blige Was 'Ready To Die' During 'My Life' Recording Sessions

It's been 25 years since the release of Mary J. Blige's 'My Life', which instantly became a classic R&B album. But the singer explains that she was in a "really dark place" during its recording and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:56Published

Tweets about this

JournoWes

Wes Woods II RT @APEntertainment: "I was just trying to get through it": The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige), reflects on her "dark… 1 day ago

APEntertainment

AP Entertainment "I was just trying to get through it": The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige), reflects on her "da… https://t.co/vHXHaiK6Ft 2 days ago

GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan RT @APEntertainment: "I was just trying to get through it": The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,  Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige), reflects on her "dark… 4 days ago

CarnageMovie

Michael Miller—5229 Cornell Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 RT @APEntertainment: "I was just trying to get through it": The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,  Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige)… https://t.co/cxk84oIUyp 4 days ago