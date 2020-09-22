6 Officers Under Investigation for Breonna Taylor Case

Global  
 

Six police officers in the Louisville, Kentucky, police department are under internal investigation for their roles in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March, the Courier Journal reported....
 Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses are already boarded up.

