You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Evers declares public health emergency over college outbreaks, issues new face-coverings order



Gov. Tony Evers declared a new public health emergency over an increase in college outbreaks. Evers also issued a new face-covering order. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:56 Published 9 hours ago Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic



Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City



Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, surprised New Yorkers with a live concert from a truck driving throughout New York City on Sunday (September 20). Bad Bunny's performance was being livestreamed on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this