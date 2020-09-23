Global  
 

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
"Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man," McCain tweeted. "He will lead us with dignity."
 FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday. McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.

