Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
"Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man," McCain tweeted. "He will lead us with dignity."
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: BidenAsserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
IndiaTimes
Cindy McCain Endorses Biden, Citing Trump’s Disparagement of TroopsThe widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that both he and her family had children who had served in the..
NYTimes.com
Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of TrumpCindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP's 2008 nominee.Trump has had a..
New Zealand Herald
Cindy McCain American philanthropist
Citing family friendship and character, Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden"It had nothing to do with John McCain at all," Cindy McCain said of her decision to endorse Joe Biden. This was about her.
USATODAY.com
John McCain American politician and military officer
