Today in History for September 23rd

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Richard Nixon gives his 'Checkers' speech; Rome's Augustus Caesar born; Lewis and Clark finish trek to America's West; Psychologist Sigmund Freud dies; Musicians Ray Charles and Bruce Springsteen born. (Sept. 23)
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha 03:07

 In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further...

Alexander Vindman: Trump Is Putin’s ‘Useful Idiot’

 Shortly after midnight on June 17, 1972, an unusually attentive security guard named Frank Wills discovered an unlocked door in the garage of the Watergate..
WorldNews

Italy launches "COVID free" flights

 Rome Airport to provide COVID-19 testing before passengers board several flights.
CBS News

Simona Halep edges out Garbine Muguruza to reach Italian Open final

 Simona Halep reached a third Italian Open final with a hard-fought win over Garbine Muguruza in Rome. The two former French Open winners will be among the..
WorldNews

Nadal stunned by Schwartzman in Rome quarter-finals

 Defending champion Rafa Nadal crashed out of the Italian Open with a stunning 6-2 7-5 defeat by Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals on Saturday...
WorldNews

Halep reaches Rome semis after Putintseva retires

 ROME (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep became the first semifinalist at the Italian Open when Kazakh opponent Yulia Putintseva retired midway through their match..
WorldNews

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc [Video]

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix? In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free'..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:25Published
A pensioner has started caring for the dilapidated grave of a "forgotten" WWI soldier [Video]

A pensioner has started caring for the dilapidated grave of a "forgotten" WWI soldier

A pensioner has started caring for the dilapidated grave of a "forgotten" WWI soldier - so people remember the "brave sacrifice" he made for his country. Paul Harper, 66, said it "broke his heart" to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Rafale induction: 'We're adding new chapter in IAF's glorious history,' says IAF Chief [Video]

Rafale induction: 'We're adding new chapter in IAF's glorious history,' says IAF Chief

While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala airbase on September 10, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said, "We are adding a new chapter..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

USATODAY.com

Two US Catholic colleges resume Rome study abroad programs

 Rome, Italy, Sep 16, 2020 / 12:00 pm (CNA).- At a time when many universities in the U.S. are only offering online classes this fall, American students from two...
CNA Also reported by •News24

Rome Masters 2020: Djokovic faces Schwartzman in pursuit of record 36th Masters

 In an unprecedented tennis season that has crowned only three tournament champions since February, this year’s unseasonably late Internazionali BNL d’Italia...
The Sport Review


