Today in History for September 23rd
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Richard Nixon gives his 'Checkers' speech; Rome's Augustus Caesar born; Lewis and Clark finish trek to America's West; Psychologist Sigmund Freud dies; Musicians Ray Charles and Bruce Springsteen born. (Sept. 23)
Bruce Springsteen American singer, songwriter, and musician
