On This Day: 23 September 2009

American Crime Story Season 3: Impeachment



American Crime Story, the Emmy-winning FX series that gave audiences a closer look into the trial of O.J. Simpson and the assassination of Gianni Versace, will be tackling a new, eerily-relevant topic in its third season: the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The season, appropriately titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, will explore the case against Clinton, which infamously involved his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

