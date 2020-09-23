Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On This Day: 23 September 2009

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Emmy Award-winning comedy drama "Modern Family" premiered in the U.S.. (Sept. 23)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Issa Rae reveals a white TV producer told her what black people wanted during pitch [Video]

Issa Rae reveals a white TV producer told her what black people wanted during pitch

She opened up about the experience of her first TV pitch during the Emmy's.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
American Crime Story Season 3: Impeachment [Video]

American Crime Story Season 3: Impeachment

American Crime Story, the Emmy-winning FX series that gave audiences a closer look into the trial of O.J. Simpson and the assassination of Gianni Versace, will be tackling a new, eerily-relevant topic in its third season: the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The season, appropriately titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, will explore the case against Clinton, which infamously involved his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Vivica A. Fox says she's negative for COVID-19, after positive test bumps her from Emmys show

 Vivica A. Fox had to pull out of the Emmys red carpet show after a positive COVID-19 test. But she says a new, professional test shows she's negative.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farm bills row: Uttarakhand Congress President arrives on tractor at state assembly [Video]

Farm bills row: Uttarakhand Congress President arrives on tractor at state assembly

Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh on September 23 arrived at the state legislative assembly on a tractor as a mark to protest against the new agriculture reforms. The one-day monsoon session..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills [Video]

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills

A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Haifa Liberation Day: BJP ministers pay tribute to soldiers in Delhi [Video]

Haifa Liberation Day: BJP ministers pay tribute to soldiers in Delhi

On the occasion of Haifa Liberation Day, BJP ministers paid tribute to the soldiers on September 23. Road Transport and Highways Minister, General (Retd) VK Singh, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, RSS leader..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Agency founder's delight at Emmy win for project with Netflix series Big Mouth

 THE founders of a creative agency have high hopes for its future after winning an Emmy award for an innovative project with a Netflix comedy show.
The Argus Also reported by •OK! Magazine

Zendaya Isn't Halfway To EGOT Status Because Of This Grammy Rule

 Over the weekend, Zendaya became the youngest winner ever to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards. After winning, many fans...
Just Jared

Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy Awards telecast plummets to record low ratings
newKerala.com Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this