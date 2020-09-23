|
Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, endorses Joe Biden for president
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what led her to endorse Joe Biden, why she thinks he would be the right person for president and how she feels about the Republican party.
