Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, endorses Joe Biden for president

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what led her to endorse Joe Biden, why she thinks he would be the right person for president and how she feels about the Republican party.
 FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday. McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late husband at the August DNC. During a virtual fundraiser Tuesday, Biden told attendees about Cindy McCain's decision to endorse him. It followed President Donald Trump's comments referring to those killed and injured in wartime as "losers" and "suckers.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

 "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man," McCain tweeted...
Cindy McCain Endorses Biden, Citing Trump’s Disparagement of Troops

 The widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that both he and her family had children who had served in the..
President Trump praises his COVID-19 response at largely maskless outdoor rally

 President Trump praised his administration's COVID-19 response at an outdoor rally Tuesday night, despite the U.S. passing 200,000 virus-linked deaths. His..
Biden foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken on top global challenges

 On "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with Antony Blinken about Biden's foreign policy priorities and his approach to top global security challenges.
Senate GOP deliberates over SCOTUS nomination timeline as Trump prepares to announce pick

 After Senator Mitt Romney of Utah announced his support for moving ahead with a Supreme Court nomination, Republican lawmakers are now deliberating over whether..
Eye Opener: Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Saturday

 President Trump said he will announce a Supreme Court nominee Saturday after Senate Republicans said they have the votes to bring the nomination to the floor...
U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown [Video]

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for farmers and nutritional assistance to children. Ryan Brooks reports.

