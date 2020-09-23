Dan Levy Says Half of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmys Party Attendees Had to Be Uninvited at Last Minute (Video) Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The “Schitt’s Creek” cast walked out of Sunday’s virtual Emmys smelling like roses with long-overdue wins in all seven comedy categories. And watching Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy all accept their awards at an intimate, glamorous viewing party up in Canada was definitely one of the best moments of the first-ever (and hopefully last-ever) virtual Emmys.



However, that party was even more intimate than it was originally intended to be, thanks to the



“Originally we had planned to have a much larger party,” Daniel Levy, who co-created “Schitt’s Creek” with his father, Eugene Levy, said when both Levys, plus Murphy and O’Hara appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday, a few days after their historic Emmy sweep. “We had a big party planned. In Canada, you can have a larger gathering because Canada has been doing good when it came to the COVID.”



*Also Read:* Oh, Schitt! Comedy Central to Air All 6 Seasons of 'Schitt's Creek' Following Emmys Domination



“And then obviously, in true 2020 fashion, the night before our Emmy party, the government had to minimize the party size in half, which meant that we had a last-minute un-invitation ceremony which had to happen for our lovely crew, which we were so excited to share the night with. So it was a strange kind of vibe going into the evening.”



“And all because the numbers had spiked to 380 across the entire province,” Eugene Levy added.



When Kimmel asked who made the calls to un-invite people, Dan joked, “Not us.”



*Also Read:* Emmys 2020: The Complete Winners List



“I didn’t. I was the first one to say not me,” Eugene added.



On Sunday, “Schitt’s Creek” won all seven of its possible Emmy categories — a first among both comedy and drama series — with acting awards for stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, O’Hara and Murphy, plus directing and writing victories, and the title of top comedy.



The Television Academy was celebrating the sixth and final season of the Pop TV comedy, which aired its series finale in April. “Schitt’s Creek” came out as the show with the second-most wins at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmys. The first-place series was HBO’s “Watchmen,” which got 11.



Watch Kimmel’s full interview with the “Schitt’s Creek” cast above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Oh, Schitt! Comedy Central to Air All 6 Seasons of 'Schitt's Creek' Following Emmys Domination



Emmys Put the Focus on Black Lives, But Also Go Overboard for 'Schitt's Creek'



'Schitt's Creek' Makes Emmy History With Sweep of Top 7 Comedy Categories The “Schitt’s Creek” cast walked out of Sunday’s virtual Emmys smelling like roses with long-overdue wins in all seven comedy categories. And watching Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy all accept their awards at an intimate, glamorous viewing party up in Canada was definitely one of the best moments of the first-ever (and hopefully last-ever) virtual Emmys.However, that party was even more intimate than it was originally intended to be, thanks to the coronavirus “Originally we had planned to have a much larger party,” Daniel Levy, who co-created “Schitt’s Creek” with his father, Eugene Levy, said when both Levys, plus Murphy and O’Hara appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday, a few days after their historic Emmy sweep. “We had a big party planned. In Canada, you can have a larger gathering because Canada has been doing good when it came to the COVID.”*Also Read:* Oh, Schitt! Comedy Central to Air All 6 Seasons of 'Schitt's Creek' Following Emmys Domination“And then obviously, in true 2020 fashion, the night before our Emmy party, the government had to minimize the party size in half, which meant that we had a last-minute un-invitation ceremony which had to happen for our lovely crew, which we were so excited to share the night with. So it was a strange kind of vibe going into the evening.”“And all because the numbers had spiked to 380 across the entire province,” Eugene Levy added.When Kimmel asked who made the calls to un-invite people, Dan joked, “Not us.”*Also Read:* Emmys 2020: The Complete Winners List“I didn’t. I was the first one to say not me,” Eugene added.On Sunday, “Schitt’s Creek” won all seven of its possible Emmy categories — a first among both comedy and drama series — with acting awards for stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, O’Hara and Murphy, plus directing and writing victories, and the title of top comedy.The Television Academy was celebrating the sixth and final season of the Pop TV comedy, which aired its series finale in April. “Schitt’s Creek” came out as the show with the second-most wins at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmys. The first-place series was HBO’s “Watchmen,” which got 11.Watch Kimmel’s full interview with the “Schitt’s Creek” cast above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Oh, Schitt! Comedy Central to Air All 6 Seasons of 'Schitt's Creek' Following Emmys DominationEmmys Put the Focus on Black Lives, But Also Go Overboard for 'Schitt's Creek''Schitt's Creek' Makes Emmy History With Sweep of Top 7 Comedy Categories 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: THR News - Published 1 week ago 2020 Emmys: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News 04:10 'Schitt’s Creek' breaks an Emmys record, stars get political (for a good reason) and Zendaya makes history. Plus, a favorite ‘Friends’ reunion and Jennifer Aniston almost sets the stage on fire. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources It’s Been A. Week. Here’s 10 Things Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face | Good Vibes Only



There’s no denying it, it’s been A. Week. But among all the doom and gloom, there was plenty of fun stuff to see us through thanks to the world of entertainment. We’re celebrating Schitt’s.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 15:23 Published 6 days ago Daniel Levy on "Strange Vibe" at 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy Party | THR News



'The Schitt's Creek' cast and crew joined 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday to share how their evening celebrations went down and tease interest in the popular characters returning in the future. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:06 Published 1 week ago Schitt's Creek dominates virtual Emmys



Schitt's Creek swept the board in the comedy categories at this year's "Pandemmys" - with Succession another big winner. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Wackymoe Dan Levy Says Half of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmys Party Attendees Had to Be Uninvited at Last Minute (Video) https://t.co/BjzvABimaU #SmartNews 1 week ago Cathlene Sareli Dan Levy Says Half of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmys Party Attendees Had to Be Uninvited at Last Minute (Video) https://t.co/ySf0nlkNiU #SmartNews 1 week ago

