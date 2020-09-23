Global  
 

Rep Ilhan Omar Hits Back at Trump: ‘This Is My Country’

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Rep Ilhan Omar Hits Back at Trump: ‘This Is My Country’Late Tuesday night, Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar hit back at President Donald Trump for comments he made about her during a rally earlier.

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Rep. Omar tweeted. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

Then, in a second tweet, the representative wrote, “These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing.” She added a gif of Regina George in “Mean Girls” asking, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

*Also Read:* Rep. Ilhan Omar Trolls Trump by Tweeting Photos From Africa Trip With Nancy Pelosi

At Tuesday’s rally in Pennsylvania, the president announced Republicans “are going to win the state of Minnesota because of her.”

“She is telling us how to run our country,” he went on. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country.”

Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color make up a group known as The Squad have been targets of Trump and his supporters. Rally-goers have chanted “Send her back!” in reference to Omar fleeing a war-torn Somalia as a child.

Last year, Trump created a firestorm when he tweeted that Omar and the rest of the Squad should “go back where you came from” — even though all four are American citizens and only one, Omar, was born outside the United States. (She was born in Somalia and became a naturalized citizen at age 17.)

See Rep. Omar’s response to Trump below:



Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you.

Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one. https://t.co/zcKKjdC8ju

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020





Rep. Ilhan Omar Trolls Trump by Tweeting Photos From Africa Trip With Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Ilhan Omar Responds to 'Send Her Back' Chants With Maya Angelou Poem 'Still I Rise'

Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Tucker Carlson a 'Racist Fool' After Latest On-Air Attack (Video)
