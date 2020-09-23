Liv Tyler Leaves Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ahead of Season 2 Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Liv Tyler has decided against returning to Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” for the show’s upcoming second season, TheWrap has confirmed.



Tyler, who lives in London, was concerned about traveling to Los Angeles to film the show given the current pandemic, a source with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. Her role will not be recast and the void created by her departure will be filled by Gina Torres, who is joining the cast for the upcoming season.



Tim Minear, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” told TheWrap, “What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of ‘911: Lone Star.’ We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”



“9-1-1: Lone Star” is set in Austin, TX and explores the “high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations,” according to its official description. “These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.”



Created by Minear, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “9-1-1: Lone Star” is scheduled to begin production on Season 2 in Los Angeles later this fall for a premiere in early 2021, according to Fox.



The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear executive produce the series alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe.



Jenny Maas contributed to this report.



