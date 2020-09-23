Global  
 

Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abuses

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
House Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald Trump, capture the Senate from Republicans and keep their House majority. (Sept. 23)
 
