Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abuses
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
House Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald Trump, capture the Senate from Republicans and keep their House majority. (Sept. 23)
