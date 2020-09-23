Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abuses

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden



Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late husband at the August DNC. During a virtual fundraiser Tuesday, Biden told attendees about Cindy McCain's decision to endorse him. It followed President Donald Trump's comments referring to those killed and injured in wartime as "losers" and "suckers.

