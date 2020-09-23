Global  
 

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions about coronavirus vaccine

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
At a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a series of questions from Senator Lamar Alexander about what to expect from the coronavirus vaccines that are currently being tested. Watch his remarks.
0
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...' [Video]

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing measures did little to prevent deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published

Time's 100 Most Influential People list features Fauci, BLM founders

 Time's list is broken up into five categories, featuring household names with diverse backgrounds.
CBS News

Watch live: Fauci and Redfield testify before Senate committee

 Administration health officials are testifying after the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths.
CBS News

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among the officials who are scheduled to testify about the government’s response, a day after the U.S. death toll surpassed 200,000.
NYTimes.com

Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abuses

 House Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald..
USATODAY.com

Trump tells U.N. General Assembly to hold China accountable for COVID-19

 President Trump heavily criticized China in his pre-taped remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, who is also a former..
CBS News

Senate Republicans release controversial report on Hunter Biden and Ukraine

 Democrats dismissed the investigation as "faulty" and rooted in Russian disinformation.
CBS News

