Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions about coronavirus vaccine

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...' At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing measures did little to prevent deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Administration health officials are testifying after the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among the officials who are scheduled to testify about the government’s response, a day after the U.S. death toll surpassed 200,000.

House Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald..

President Trump heavily criticized China in his pre-taped remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, who is also a former..

Dr. Fauci Says It May Take Until the End of 2021 for Theaters to Be Saf



On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on Instagram Live with Jennifer Garner to discuss COVID-19 in the United States. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Life May Not Return To Normal Until Late 2021



It could be another full year before life returns to normal. Six months into the pandemic, that's the warning from one of the nation's top doctors as cases in several states continue to surge; Michael.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:58 Published 2 weeks ago