|
Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions about coronavirus vaccine
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
At a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a series of questions from Senator Lamar Alexander about what to expect from the coronavirus vaccines that are currently being tested. Watch his remarks.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:51Published
Time's 100 Most Influential People list features Fauci, BLM foundersTime's list is broken up into five categories, featuring household names with diverse backgrounds.
CBS News
Watch live: Fauci and Redfield testify before Senate committeeAdministration health officials are testifying after the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths.
CBS News
Covid-19 News: Live UpdatesDr. Anthony Fauci will be among the officials who are scheduled to testify about the government’s response, a day after the U.S. death toll surpassed 200,000.
NYTimes.com
Lamar Alexander United States Senator from Tennessee
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abusesHouse Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald..
USATODAY.com
Trump tells U.N. General Assembly to hold China accountable for COVID-19President Trump heavily criticized China in his pre-taped remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, who is also a former..
CBS News
Senate Republicans release controversial report on Hunter Biden and UkraineDemocrats dismissed the investigation as "faulty" and rooted in Russian disinformation.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this