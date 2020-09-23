Brown bear breaks into the Alaska Zoo, kills popular alpaca
Wednesday, 23 September 2020
2 hours ago) Officials say a wild brown bear broke into the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage and killed Caesar, a popular male alpaca
