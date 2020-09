You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Seattle Cop Filmed Rolling Bike Over Protester's Head



In the 'anarchist jurisdiction' known as Seattle, a police officer was captured on video rolling his bicycle over the head of a protester who was laying in the street. According to CNN, the Seattle.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 23 hours ago Police: Former Officer Allegedly Admits To Stealing From 2 Departments



State police say a former Blawnox police officer has been fired after an investigation into the theft of money seized as evidence. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:22 Published 2 days ago Kentucky grand jury indicts 1 officer in Breonna Taylor case, not for her death



Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been indicted on criminal charges after shooting into the apartments next door to Breonna Taylor. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Kentucky State Representative Reacts To Indictment Of Ex-Louisville Police Officer NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott about the indictment of the former Louisville police officer in the shooting death of...

NPR 2 days ago





Tweets about this