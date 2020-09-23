Global  
 

Dr. Fauci, Sen. Paul clash at coronavirus hearing

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci lost his patience with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over Paul's claim that New York's rate of coronavirus infection is significantly down because it has achieved herd immunity. Fauci told Paul he repeatedly misconstrues data. (Sept. 23)
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response

Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response 02:46

 “You are not listening.” Dr. Anthony Fauci shuts down Sen. Rand Paul’s false claim that New York’s COVID-19 infection rate is low due to herd immunity.

'You misconstrue that, Senator': Fauci tells Sen. Rand Paul he has the facts wrong on COVID-19

 Fauci told the senator he misconstrued the facts and had "done that repeatedly in the past."
USATODAY.com
Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It [Video]

Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that the 210,000 Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with public health. Instead, Business Insider reports he argued that the same number of Americans would've died of COVID-19 even if states hadn't enforced any shutdown measures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...' [Video]

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing measures did little to prevent deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions about coronavirus vaccine

 At a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a series of questions from Senator Lamar Alexander about what to expect from the coronavirus..
CBS News

GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate [Video]

GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate

Democrats and one Republican on Thursday defeated a GOP bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats sought far more funding. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Report: Teachers at pricey NYC private school raise questions about pandemic prep

 As New York City schools begin to reopen, one private school is being hailed as the most prepared for COVID. But teachers at Avenues: The World School disagree,..
CBS News

NYC restaurant "barely staying afloat," weary owner says

 If another coronavirus wave hits the city, "I wouldn't even waste my time — I would just close," Ed McFarland says.
CBS News

Guess Who This Graduation Guy Turned Into!

 Before this graduation guy was getting nominated for Academy Awards, he was just a scholar sweetie growing up in Manhattan, New York. This cap and tassel kid..
TMZ.com

Leaders spar at UN General Assembly amid global crisis

 (CNN)World leaders gathered virtually Tuesday for this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the UN's historic 75th anniversary overshadowed by..
WorldNews

Kentucky grand jury indicts 1 officer in Breonna Taylor case, not for her death

 Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been indicted on criminal charges after shooting into the apartments next door to Breonna Taylor.
 
USATODAY.com
'My heart breaks' for Breonna Taylor -Kentucky AG [Video]

'My heart breaks' for Breonna Taylor -Kentucky AG

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's voice broke with emotion during a press conference on Wednesday while discussing the grand jury decision to indict one of three white police officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor, saying, "I understand that as a Black man how painful this is."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

One officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case

 A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case — but not for her death. Brett Hankison was charged..
USATODAY.com

