Dr. Fauci, Sen. Paul clash at coronavirus hearing

Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It



Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that the 210,000 Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with public health. Instead, Business Insider reports he argued that the same number of Americans would've died of COVID-19 even if states hadn't enforced any shutdown measures.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970