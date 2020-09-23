|
Dr. Fauci, Sen. Paul clash at coronavirus hearing
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci lost his patience with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over Paul's claim that New York's rate of coronavirus infection is significantly down because it has achieved herd immunity. Fauci told Paul he repeatedly misconstrues data. (Sept. 23)
