What Amy Coney Barrett said in 2016 about confirming justices in election years
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () "It shouldn't be a surprise that the Senate is willing to push a president's nominee through in an election year when they share the same political affiliation," Barrett said.
Pres. Donald Trump has a short list for judges to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.
Trump plans to make the announcement on Saturday, September 26th 2020 at 5pm EST.
Trump claims the country will need all nine justices in order to decide on the legality of mail-in ballots following the...