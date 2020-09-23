Global  
 

What Amy Coney Barrett said in 2016 about confirming justices in election years

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
"It shouldn't be a surprise that the Senate is willing to push a president's nominee through in an election year when they share the same political affiliation," Barrett said.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Who Is Trump's Top SCOTUS Pick

Who Is Trump's Top SCOTUS Pick 00:35

 Pres. Donald Trump has a short list for judges to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Trump plans to make the announcement on Saturday, September 26th 2020 at 5pm EST. Trump claims the country will need all nine justices in order to decide on the legality of mail-in ballots following the...

