Dr. Fauci spars with Rand Paul during coronavirus Senate hearing
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Top infectious disease experts delivered testimony about the U.S. pandemic response before a Senate committee Wednesday. Dr. Fauci went back and forth with Rand Paul, and accused the senator of distorting information. Mola Lenghi reports.
