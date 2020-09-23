Global  
 

Dr. Fauci spars with Rand Paul during coronavirus Senate hearing

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Top infectious disease experts delivered testimony about the U.S. pandemic response before a Senate committee Wednesday. Dr. Fauci went back and forth with Rand Paul, and accused the senator of distorting information. Mola Lenghi reports.
News video: Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response

Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response 02:46

 “You are not listening.” Dr. Anthony Fauci shuts down Sen. Rand Paul’s false claim that New York’s COVID-19 infection rate is low due to herd immunity.

Dr. Fauci, Sen. Paul clash at coronavirus hearing

 Dr. Anthony Fauci lost his patience with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over Paul's claim that New York's rate of coronavirus infection is significantly down because it..
USATODAY.com

'You misconstrue that, Senator': Fauci tells Sen. Rand Paul he has the facts wrong on COVID-19

 Fauci told the senator he misconstrued the facts and had "done that repeatedly in the past."
USATODAY.com
Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It [Video]

Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that the 210,000 Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with public health. Instead, Business Insider reports he argued that the same number of Americans would've died of COVID-19 even if states hadn't enforced any shutdown measures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...' [Video]

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing measures did little to prevent deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published

