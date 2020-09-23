|
Protest in Louisville after Breonna Taylor decision
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Protests erupted in Louisville after officials announced a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. (Sept. 23)
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
AOC Says Breonna Taylor Did Not Get Justice, Slams AG for PoliticsRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't believe justice was served for Breonna Taylor -- not only that, she says politics were unnecessarily brought in by the..
TMZ.com
No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna TaylorA Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict three police officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton..
CBS News
Sports world reacts to grand jury's decision in Breonna Taylor's shooting deathGolden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says decision not directly addressing Louisville woman's fatal shooting was "demoralizing" and "discouraging."
USATODAY.com
Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Breonna Taylor's family dismayed by indictment: 'I'm mad as hell because nothing's changing'For nearly 200 agonizing days, Breonna Taylor's family has waited to know if three Louisville police officers would face charges in her death.
USATODAY.com
No officers charged in the death of Breonna Taylor; 1 faces lesser chargesA Kentucky grand jury has decided to charge former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment in connection with the raid on Breonna..
CBS News
