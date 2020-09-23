Global  
 

Protest in Louisville after Breonna Taylor decision

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Protests erupted in Louisville after officials announced a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. (Sept. 23)
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Protests Planned In Downtown Brooklyn In Response To Breonna Taylor Case Decision

 New York City is reacting to news the Louisville police officers will not be charged in Breonna Taylor's death. A protest is planned for Wednesday evening in downtown Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

AOC Says Breonna Taylor Did Not Get Justice, Slams AG for Politics

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't believe justice was served for Breonna Taylor -- not only that, she says politics were unnecessarily brought in by the..
No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor

 A Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict three police officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton..
Sports world reacts to grand jury's decision in Breonna Taylor's shooting death

 Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says decision not directly addressing Louisville woman's fatal shooting was "demoralizing" and "discouraging."
Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case [Video]

Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday (Sept. 23) requested that the state attorney general post online "all the information, facts and evidence" that he can release on the Breonna Taylor case for the public to see.

Breonna Taylor's family dismayed by indictment: 'I'm mad as hell because nothing's changing'

 For nearly 200 agonizing days, Breonna Taylor's family has waited to know if three Louisville police officers would face charges in her death.
No officers charged in the death of Breonna Taylor; 1 faces lesser charges

 A Kentucky grand jury has decided to charge former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment in connection with the raid on Breonna..
Tri-State Leaders React To Breonna Taylor Case Decision [Video]

‘The Whole Thing Is Just A Mess’: Minnesotans Speak Out After Indictment In Breonna Taylor’s Death [Video]

‘The Whole Thing Is Just A Mess’: Minnesotans Speak Out After Indictment In Breonna Taylor’s Death

In Minnesota, activists are responding to the Breonna Taylor case decision saying they’re prepared for the long fight against injustice, Reg Chapman reports (1:37).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept. 23, 2020

Protesters Gather At St. Sabina After Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]

Protesters Gather At St. Sabina After Breonna Taylor Decision

The protest will begin at 79th Street and Racine Avenue and demonstrators intend to shut down the roadway. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Two police officers are cleared over Breonna Taylor's shooting. A third faces charges, but not for her death

 Two police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor will not face criminal charges for her death, but a third officer will be charged with first...
Louisville reaches settlement with Breonna Taylor's family

 CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins CBSN from Louisville, where the city has reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement with Breonna Taylor's...
