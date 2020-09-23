|
What Is ‘Wanton Endangerment,’ the Charge in the Breonna Taylor Case?
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Here’s what is behind the charge leveled by a Kentucky grand jury against one of the officers involved in the fatal raid on Ms. Taylor’s apartment in March.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna TaylorA Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict three police officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton..
CBS News
Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
No officers charged in the death of Breonna Taylor; 1 faces lesser chargesA Kentucky grand jury has decided to charge former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment in connection with the raid on Breonna..
CBS News
Attorney general chokes up during Taylor briefingKentucky's Black attorney general choked up when he spoke about why no police officers are facing criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death...
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this