What Is ‘Wanton Endangerment,’ the Charge in the Breonna Taylor Case?

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Here’s what is behind the charge leveled by a Kentucky grand jury against one of the officers involved in the fatal raid on Ms. Taylor’s apartment in March.
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Published
News video: No Murder Charges In Breonna Taylor Case

No Murder Charges In Breonna Taylor Case 01:39

 A grand jury declined to file any murder charges against the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while executing a “no-knock” warrant at her apartment. Former Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing in a...

No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor

 A Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict three police officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton..
Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case [Video]

Kentucky Gov. requests evidence in Taylor case

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday (Sept. 23) requested that the state attorney general post online "all the information, facts and evidence" that he can release on the Breonna Taylor case for the public to see.

No officers charged in the death of Breonna Taylor; 1 faces lesser charges

 A Kentucky grand jury has decided to charge former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment in connection with the raid on Breonna..
Attorney general chokes up during Taylor briefing

 Kentucky's Black attorney general choked up when he spoke about why no police officers are facing criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death...
Team Coverage: North Texans React To No Charges Against Police For Killing Breonna Taylor [Video]

Team Coverage: North Texans React To No Charges Against Police For Killing Breonna Taylor

The charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March..

Analysis Of The Indictment In The Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Analysis Of The Indictment In The Breonna Taylor Case

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller explains "wanton endangerment" and why no officers were charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

No charges directly tied to Breonna Taylor's death for Louisville police officers [Video]

No charges directly tied to Breonna Taylor's death for Louisville police officers

KY AG Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury indicted one former Louisville police office on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment A Kentucky grand jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on Wednesday on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the killing of...
Louisville archbishop pleads for justice and peace after Breonna Taylor decision

 CNA Staff, Sep 23, 2020 / 04:00 pm (CNA).- After a controversial grand jury decision regarding the death of Breonna Taylor, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of...
