Fired Officer Is Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Protesters Wanted Stronger Charges
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
A former officer was charged with “wanton endangerment” for endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors with gunshots when she was killed by police officers in her Louisville apartment.
