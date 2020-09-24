Global  
 

Fired Officer Is Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Protesters Wanted Stronger Charges

NYTimes.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
A former officer was charged with “wanton endangerment” for endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors with gunshots when she was killed by police officers in her Louisville apartment.
 CBS 2's Jermont Taylor reports from Chicago's South Side where Father Michael Pfleger is leading a peaceful demonstration protesting the indictment of an officer in the Breonna Taylor case.

'Enough already': Queen Latifah decries Taylor decision

 Queen Latifah added her voice to those protesting the decision by a Kentucky grand jury in the Louisville police killing of Breonna Taylor. "Enough already," she..
USATODAY.com

Protests resume in Louisville following indictment announcement in Breonna Taylor case

 Protests resumed in Louisville after a grand jury indicted one of the three police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
 
USATODAY.com

Protest in Louisville after Breonna Taylor decision

 Protests erupted in Louisville after officials announced a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna..
USATODAY.com

Sports world reacts to grand jury's decision in Breonna Taylor's shooting death

 Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says decision not directly addressing Louisville woman's fatal shooting was "demoralizing" and "discouraging."
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment A Kentucky grand jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on Wednesday on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the killing of...
Louisville archbishop pleads for justice and peace after Breonna Taylor decision

 CNA Staff, Sep 23, 2020 / 04:00 pm (CNA).- After a controversial grand jury decision regarding the death of Breonna Taylor, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of...
Attorney Ben Crump: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision 'Outrageous and Offensive'

 Benjamin Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Breonna Taylor's family, slammed a grand jury decision that indicted just one of three officers involved...
