Brett Hankison released on $15,000 bail following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison has been booked and released on $15,000 bail in connection with a botched drug raid that left a sleeping woman dead, according to local reports.
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Published
News video: No Murder Charges In Breonna Taylor Case

No Murder Charges In Breonna Taylor Case 01:39

 A grand jury declined to file any murder charges against the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while executing a “no-knock” warrant at her apartment. Former Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing in a...

