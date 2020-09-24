Brett Hankison released on $15,000 bail following indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison has been booked and released on $15,000 bail in connection with a botched drug raid that left a sleeping woman dead, according to local reports.
A grand jury declined to file any murder charges against the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while executing a “no-knock” warrant at her apartment. Former Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing in a...
On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General *Daniel Cameron* defended the decision not to directly charge former police officer *Brett Hankison* in connection with... Mediaite Also reported by •The Wrap •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com •CBS News