Bears Legend Gale Sayers Dies at 77

Newsmax Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Gale Sayers, the dazzling and elusive running back who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite the briefest of careers and whose fame extended far beyond the field for decades thanks to a friendship with a dying Chicago Bears teammate, has died.
shares
 
News video: Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77 00:43

 Legendary Bear Gale Sayers, one of the most electrifying running backs and kick returners in NFL history, has died at the age of 77. Katie Johnston reports.

Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies [Video]

Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies

The NFL lost a legend Wednesday, both on and off the field. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports on the passing of Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers.

NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dead At 77 After Battle With Dementia

 Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia ... the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He was 77 years old. Sayers...
Halas Intrigue Episode 120: Remembering Bears legend Gale Sayers
