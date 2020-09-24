Bears Legend Gale Sayers Dies at 77

Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Gale Sayers, the dazzling and elusive running back who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite the briefest of careers and whose fame extended far beyond the field for decades thanks to a friendship with a dying Chicago Bears teammate, has died.
Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia ... the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He was 77 years old. Sayers... TMZ.com Also reported by •Newsmax •CBS News •CBS Sports