Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisville police officers shot amid protests over Breonna Taylor

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Two Louisville police officers have been shot amid protests over the decision not to indict any officers in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The officers are expected to survive and a suspect is in custody, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Breonna Taylor case outcome sparks protests in Chicago

Breonna Taylor case outcome sparks protests in Chicago 01:48

 A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

 Two Louisville police officers were shot amid protests following the announcement that no officers would be charged in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. It..
CBS News

Two officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

 It's unclear if the shooting was linked to the protests.
CBS News

Breonna Taylor: Police officer shot during Louisville protests

 Protesters are on the streets in Louisville, after no officers were charged over Ms Taylor's death.
BBC News

Joe Biden urges peace, patience following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Protests in Louisville have continued for months following the March 13 police shooting of the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her home.
USATODAY.com

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

 LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, September 23, 2020

 No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor; Spanish flu survivor still plays tennis at 102
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

KC protests in response to Breonna Taylor verdict [Video]

KC protests in response to Breonna Taylor verdict

Roughly 100 people called for justice Wednesday outside the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Headquarters for local families who have lost loved ones.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:26Published
Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests [Video]

Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests

Two officers in Louisville, Kentucky, were shot Wednesday. This comes amid growing outrage after a grand jury's decision that no officers would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:31Published
2 Police Officers Shot In Downtown Louisville Amid Protests Over Death Of Breonna Taylor [Video]

2 Police Officers Shot In Downtown Louisville Amid Protests Over Death Of Breonna Taylor

CBS4's Jericka Duncan reports on the unrest in Louisville.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this