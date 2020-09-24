|
Louisville police officers shot amid protests over Breonna Taylor
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Two Louisville police officers have been shot amid protests over the decision not to indict any officers in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The officers are expected to survive and a suspect is in custody, police said.
