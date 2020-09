You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Breeder trains bandicoot rat to follow his hand signals



NEWS COPY - WITH VIDEO A smart rat has learned how to communicate with its owner using hand signals. The brainy four-month-old male bandicoot rat nnamed Jao Tong understands the hand gestures.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago Chinese driver jumps out of truck to escape after the vehicle crashes into central reservation and catches fire



A driver jumped out of a truck to escape after it crashed into the central reservation and caught fire in eastern China. The terrifying CCTV video, filmed in the city of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:58 Published on August 12, 2020 BLM protester tackled to ground by LAPD in alleged 'brutality'



Police made five arrests on Tuesday evening (July 28) after dozens of protesters blocked a planned drive-by salute to officers in Whittier, Los Angeles County. Tense eyewitness video shows an.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:15 Published on July 29, 2020

Tweets about this