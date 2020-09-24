Global  
 

North Korea accused of shooting, burning man found adrift in sea

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Officials in South Korea say the man, a government official who disappeared off a patrol boat, may have been trying to defect.
Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean [Video]

A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

South Korean official 'killed and burned by North Korea'

 The man had disappeared from a patrol boat near the border, said the South Korean defence ministry.
BBC News

Fall of Kim Jong-un? North Korea’s new biggest threat

 Political infighting, family jealousy and dire economic conditions are being heightened by the Kim dynasty's biggest power challenge yet - the climate. ......
WorldNews

Trump Mulled 'Using' NBA’s Superstar Dennis Rodman as North Korea Envoy

 US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met several times in the last two years, and so did Dennis Rodman – former NBA player,..
WorldNews

NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..

North Korea Accused of Shooting and Burning South Korean Defector

 The body of the fisheries official was set ablaze in the North’s waters for fear he was carrying the coronavirus, South Korean officials said.
Seoul says N Korea fatally shoots S Korean gov't official, then burns his body

 South Korea said Thursday North Korean troops fatally shot a South Korean government official who may have attempted to defect and set his body on fire, after...
